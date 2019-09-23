London police are assisting the RCMP in a drug investigation after a search warrant was executed Monday in the city's southeast end.

Ontario Provincial Police Guns and Drugs Unit officers were also involved in the investigation in the area of 923 Commissioners Road East near Adelaide Street.

RCMP Sgt. Glenn Stefureak has confirmed the site is a suspected methamphetamine lab.

"The RCMP has had an ongoing investigation for about two weeks now regarding production of a controlled substance. We suspect methamphetamine production."

The London Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Unit and Health Canada were also brought in to assist.

"We haven't determined the exact quantities of substances found but we know there's a large amount of chemicals and precursors in the building that is used for...production in what we call industrial type basis not for just personal use," Stefureak says.

However, there is believed to be no risk to public safety, will the hazmat team brought in strictly as a precautionary measure.

Three people - none from the London area - have been arrested in connection with the search, but it's unclear if they were at the site or were arrested elsewhere.

Those charged are a 35-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. and a 38-year-old and 39-year-old, both from from Brampton, Ont.

They each face one count of production of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of items with the intent to use them to produce a controlled substance.

Despite a sign at the location bearing the name 'The Sicilia Club of London,' the organization has confirmed to CTV News that the building was sold in February 2017.

Municipal records indicate the building is owned by an Ontario numbered company and listed as vacant, but one area business owner says he's called police in the past about suspicious activity.

- With files from CTV London's Bryan Bicknell