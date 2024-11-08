Westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed in Blandford-Blenheim following a crash that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Blanford road for a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The only person in the vehicle was the one taken to hospital.

Traffic is currently being diverted at Oxford Road 29 and OPP said updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.