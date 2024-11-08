Hit and run crash being investigated in Huron County

LONDON
    Source: OPP West Region/X. Source: OPP West Region/X.
    Huron OPP are looking for a suspect after a pedestrian was struck in Clinton and the driver fled the scene.

    Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to the crash near the intersection of East Street and Ontario Street.

    One person was found after being struck, taken to a local hospital, and air lifted to London where injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

    According to police, the involved vehicle was seen leaving the scene southbound on East Street and is described as a smaller blue car with silver colouring.

    Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call 1-800-222-TIPS or leave a secure web tip.

    Follow CTV News