LONDON, ONT -- Middlesex County OPP responded to a call for a fail to remain after a collision in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Veterans Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning.

The male suspect had fled the scene of the collision on foot after learning that police had been contacted.

Police say the Mercedes Benz involved in the collision was reported stolen to the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) during an armed robbery incident that happened Tuesday at the Outlet Collection Mall in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

As a result of the investigation, police were also informed that the male suspect may have been armed with a knife.

Officers quickly located the man running down the eastbound shoulder of the highway, but he fled, leading responding officers through all six lanes of traffic, on foot.

While the suspect was running, he was seen dropping items from his pocket, and failed to follow any directions or commands from police.

As a result, Police say a stun gun was used and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

After he was arrested, police learned that the suspect's ability to operate a motor vehicle at the time of the collision may have been impaired.

As a result, a 28-year-old London man is facing eight offences under the Criminal Code, including possession property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to stop after accident, resist peace officer and driving while under suspension.

He was remanded into police custody and will be appearing in an Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

OPP say this is another great example of the positive partnerships between police services across the province and the members of the community