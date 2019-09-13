Featured
Owen Sound teacher facing charges in alleged historic sexual assault
CTV London
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Police in Owen Sound, Ont. say a teacher with the Bluewater District School Board is facing charges in connection with sexual misconduct allegations.
According to police, 43-year-old Kristopher Seaman of Owen Sound, Ont. was arrested on Thursday following an investigation.
He is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with incidents reportedly involving a minor.
Investigators are asking anyone with information, or who feel they may be a victim of a smiliar crime, to call police at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.