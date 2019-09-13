

Police in Owen Sound, Ont. say a teacher with the Bluewater District School Board is facing charges in connection with sexual misconduct allegations.

According to police, 43-year-old Kristopher Seaman of Owen Sound, Ont. was arrested on Thursday following an investigation.

He is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in connection with incidents reportedly involving a minor.

Investigators are asking anyone with information, or who feel they may be a victim of a smiliar crime, to call police at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.