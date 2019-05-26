Featured
Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
Kyara Brennan
CTV London
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 10:49AM EDT
London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing girl.
Kyara Brennan, 12, was last seen in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Talltree Crescent.
She is described as white, 5’4”, shoulder length black hair with red highlights. Kyara is believed to be wearing black shorts, a black tank top and white running shoes
Family and police are concerned for Kyara’s welfare.
Contact police if you have any information.