London police are asking for the public's help locating a missing girl.

Kyara Brennan, 12, was last seen in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Talltree Crescent.

She is described as white, 5’4”, shoulder length black hair with red highlights. Kyara is believed to be wearing black shorts, a black tank top and white running shoes

Family and police are concerned for Kyara’s welfare.

Contact police if you have any information.