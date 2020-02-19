LONDON, ONT. -- A pickup truck driver suffered serious injuries following a crash with a transport truck north of Strathroy.

It happened at intersection of Centre Road and Egremont Drive around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Adelaide Metcalfe Fire Department and Middlesex-London Paramedics Services both attended the scene of the crash and initially determined the driver of the pickup had possible life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for the investigation and opened again around 4:15 p.m. at which time police say the driver had been upgraded to non-life threatening injuries.

The transport driver was not injured.