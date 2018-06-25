Featured
Motorcyclist dead after hitting hydro pole
CTV London
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 3:52PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 25, 2018 3:59PM EDT
Lambton OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash this past weekend in Warwick Township.
Emergency crews were called to Egremont Road near Digby Street around 9 a.m. Sunday morning after the driver lost control and slammed into a hydro pole.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has been identified as Wesley Ferguson, 21, of Warwick.