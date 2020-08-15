LONDON, ONT. -- A 17-year-old girl is dead following a fire in Sauble Beach Saturday.

Fire department officials say the girl was sleeping in a bunkie at the time of the blaze.

One other person inside the bunkie managed to to escape unharmed.

“These are the tragedies our firefighters are trained to address but no one ever wants to find themselves in this position,” says South Bruce Fire Chief Normand Beauchamp in a release.

“Our hearts are broken today. Our community lost a young life needlessly. If anyone sleeps in your backyard bunkie, please install a smoke detector. The life you save could be your child’s,” added South Bruce Mayor Janice Jackson.

The name of the teen is not being released.

OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.