MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Officials with the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) confirm additional capacity for holding bodies had to be brought in as a result of the pandemic.

The Pathology and Laboratory Medicine (PaLM) unit at LHSC can hold up to 28 bodies, but officials say temporary alternative measures have been needed of late.

A refrigerated trailer could be seen parked in a loading bay at the hospital on Tuesday.

A statement from Glen Kearns, integrated vice-president of Diagnostic Services and chief information officer at LHSC, indicates it is taking longer for arrangements to be made by bereaved families.

“New processes due to the pandemic have resulted in increases in the time needed for securing appropriate arrangements and have necessitated additional interim body holding solutions.”

The PaLM facility is the regional forensic pathology unit for all of southwestern Ontario, and also provides autopsy support to the regional coroners’ office and Ontario’s death investigations.

Kearns added, “To date we have rarely used the alternative body holding solution – this is only the second time we have had to use the mobile service since the start of the pandemic and we expect the capacity challenge to be resolved within days.”

He added that LHSC “is committed to the safe and respectful care and sheltering of bodies after death.”