Fire officials investigating suspicious fire in Wortley Village

London fire crews, Ontario Fire Marshal and the London Police Service are investigating a suspicious fire that took place overnight Wednesday.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, crews responded to the blaze in the 100-block of Wortley Road at a multi-unit building.

No injuries were reported; however, the London Fire Department remind to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

In a post on X, the department said these detectors are critical in saving your life when it comes to an incident in your home.

The damage to the building is an estimated $2 million.