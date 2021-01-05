MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 184 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, setting yet another a new record, and four new deaths.

The previous record high daily case count was 135, reported on Monday, while before that 115 cases were reported on Dec. 31.

The London region now has a total of 3,856 cases, with 2,794 resolved and 112 deaths, leaving 950 active cases.

The four new deaths include a man in his 70s associated with a long-term care home, as well as a man in his 60s and two women, one in her 90s and another in her 70s.

There are ongoing outbreaks in eight area seniors’ facilities, with the most serious at Middlesex Terrace, where 37 of the home’s roughly 80 residents had tested positive as of Monday.

Two units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital also remain in outbreak.

As of Monday, LHSC said it was dealing with 38 inpatients and 27 staff with COVID-19, with nine patients being treated in the ICU.

Of eight ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in Elgin-Oxford, one at Maple Manor Nursing Home is Tillsonburg is of greatest concern.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 90 infections and four deaths connected to the outbreak.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 67 new, 402 active, 1,537 total, 1,112 resolved, 16 deaths (seven new)

Haldimand-Norfolk – 12 new, 150 active, 1,007 total, 817 resolved, 35 deaths

Grey-Bruce – nine new, 46 active, 530 total, 484 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 76 new, 323 active, 1,076 total, 725 resolved, 28 deaths

Huron-Perth – 21 new, 107 active, 776 total, 647 resolved, 22 deaths

For the fourth time this week, more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Ontario. There were also another 51 deaths linked to the illness.