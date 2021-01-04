LONDON ONT -- Three staff cases of COVID-19 have been reported at London grocery store.

Loblaw Companies Limited reports The Real Canadian Superstore at 1205 Oxford Street West has three employees who have tested positive.

One last worked on New Year’s Eve, the other two employees on Christmas Eve.

Meanwhile two employees at Sarnia Real Canadian Superstore have also tested positive.

They last worked at the Murphy Road location on December 21 and 28.