MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a new record, and two new deaths.

The previous record high daily case count was 115 cases reported on Dec. 31.

The new cases and deaths bring the totals in the region to 3,676 cases, 2,752 resolved and 108 deaths, leaving 816 active cases.

The two deaths are a man in his 60s associated with a long-term care home and a man in his 80s not associated with a seniors’ facility.

Around the London region, there are outbreaks in 10 seniors’ facilities, three schools and in two units at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital.

There are eight ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in Elgin-Oxford, but two major outbreaks in Oxford County continue to raise concerns.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting 50 resident and 33 staff cases at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, and 32 resident and 24 staff cases at PeopleCare Tavistock

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 47 new, 401 active, 1,470 total, 1,053 resolved, 16 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 135 active, 987 total, 812 resolved, 35 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 43 active, 521 total, 478 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 38 new, 293 active, 999 total, 678 resolved, 28 deaths

Huron-Perth – 21 new, 106 active, 755 total, 627 resolved, 22 deaths

An outbreak at Listowel Memorial Hospital has been declared over by Huron Perth Public Health, and admissions to the Medicine unit have resumed.

A total of five patients and nine staff/physicians were involved in the outbreak.

Ontario logged more than 3,200 new infections Monday and 29 new deaths linked to the disease.