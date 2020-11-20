WINGHAM, ONT. -- A surge in COVID-19 cases in Grey-Bruce has found its way to the Hanover and District Hospital.

A team member “associated with” the Hanover and District Hospital has tested positive.

The hospital confirmed the positive test Friday morning.

Hospital administration say they’re working the Grey-Bruce Health Unit to manage the case, and remain confident they can provide care to the community.

The health unit say they will contact any staff members or members of the public they deem to be “high-risk.” If you’re not notified, the health unit says testing isn’t warranted.

The Hanover and District Hospital remains open and fully operational.