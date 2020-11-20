MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday, continuing a trend that could see November among the worst months to date.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 1,440, with 1,241 resolved and 63 deaths leaving 136 active cases.

This is the third day in a row, and the seventh day this month, that more than 20 cases have been reported daily.

Previously, there were four days of more than 20 cases in April, and just two in October, none in the intervening months.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital, and overall LHSC is reporting 26 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday.

LHSC's president issued a letter to staff Thursday calling the rise in cases a "wake-up call" for health-care workers.

A new outbreak was declared Thursday at a Western University residence. Eight people in Saugeen-Maitland Hall tested positive and are self-isolating.

A positive case of COVID-19 was also confirmed late Thursday at London’s Saunders Secondary School by the MLHU.

The Thames Valley District School Board says all staff, parents and guardians were immediately notified and MLHU investigators are currently in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts. The school will remain open and buses will continue to operate.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 61 active, 477 total, 411 resolved, five deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 37 active, 604 total, 530 resolved, 32 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 15 active, 397 total, 357 resolved, 25 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 52 active, 256 total, 204 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 46 active, 264 total, 202 resolved, 14 deaths

With the recent rise in cases, Huron Perth Public Health has asked the province to move the region from yellow ‘protect’ to the orange ‘restrict’ level of COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the province, 1,418 new cases were reported Friday, pushing Ontario’s cumulative case total over 100,000.