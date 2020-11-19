LONDON, ONT. -- A recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Huron-Perth, has the Medical Officer of Health in search of tougher measures.

Dr. Miriam Klassen has recommended to the province, that Huron-Perth move up a level, to the Orange-Restrict category.

Huron-Perth just moved from Green-Prevent to Yellow-Protect on Monday.

Klassen says the outbreak at Cedarcroft Place Retirement Home in Stratford, and an outbreak underway in Perth East, necessitate the stricter measures.

The final decision on whether regions move up or down the Covid restriction categories, lies with the provincial government.

Huron-Perth added six more Covid cases today, for a total of 254. Active cases total 48, with 14 deaths in Huron-Perth to date.