MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Three local regions are moving from the yellow 'protect' level of COVID-19 guidelines to the orange 'restrict' level.

They include Huron Perth Public Health, Southwestern Public Health (covering Elgin and Oxford counties) and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Middlesex-London remains in the yellow 'protect' level of COVID-19 guidelines, and is now joined by Grey Bruce Public Health and Chatham-Kent Public Health.

Waterloo Region is moving into the red 'control' level and the province has moved to put Toronto and Peel Region in lockdown, closing most non-essential businesses.

Some of the changes that come with moving from yellow to orange include:

bars/restaurant/event spaces must stop serving alcohol by 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m. and screen patrons

strip clubs must close or operate as a restaurant or bar

fitness facilities can have a maximum of 50 people in exercise areas, must screen patrons

no spectators permitted for recreational sports except for parents/guardians

retail stores must screen patrons and maintain two metres distancing in lines

no personal services allowed that require masks to be removed, screening of patrons required

Details on the level for each Ontario region and the restrictions involved in each level are available here.

Announced Friday afternoon, the new restriction levels take effect on Monday.