Advertisement
Middlesex-London, Elgin-Oxford moving to yellow 'protect' under COVID-19 guidelines
Ontario Premier Doug Ford tours Algonquin College Centre for Construction Facility in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is among the regions moving to a higher level of COVID-19 protection measures after the province lowered the thresholds for its colour-coded system.
Among the local regions moving from green ‘prevent’ to yellow ‘protect’ are:
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
The new level will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.
While some restrictions in the yellow zone are already in place based on Section 22 orders issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, there will be some additional changes.
Among the new restrictions that come with moving from green to yellow are:
- restaurants and bars must stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and close by midnight, and limit the volume of music
- personal care service businesses must obtain contact information from all patrons
- recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors, 25 outdoors
A full list of restrictions that are included in the yellow level can be found here.
More to come.