MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is among the regions moving to a higher level of COVID-19 protection measures after the province lowered the thresholds for its colour-coded system.

Among the local regions moving from green ‘prevent’ to yellow ‘protect’ are:

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The new level will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

While some restrictions in the yellow zone are already in place based on Section 22 orders issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, there will be some additional changes.

Among the new restrictions that come with moving from green to yellow are:

restaurants and bars must stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and close by midnight, and limit the volume of music

personal care service businesses must obtain contact information from all patrons

recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors, 25 outdoors

A full list of restrictions that are included in the yellow level can be found here.

More to come.