MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is among the regions moving to a higher level of COVID-19 protection measures after the province lowered the thresholds for its colour-coded system.

Among the local regions moving from green ‘prevent’ to yellow ‘protect’ are:

  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • Southwestern Public Health
  • Huron Perth Public Health
  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

The new level will take effect Monday at 12:01 a.m.

While some restrictions in the yellow zone are already in place based on Section 22 orders issued by the Middlesex-London Health Unit, there will be some additional changes.

Among the new restrictions that come with moving from green to yellow are:

  • restaurants and bars must stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and close by midnight, and limit the volume of music
  • personal care service businesses must obtain contact information from all patrons
  • recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors, 25 outdoors

A full list of restrictions that are included in the yellow level can be found here.

More to come.