LONDON, ONT -- As of Monday Middlesex-London is a part of a handful of regions moving up to the yellow ‘protect’ level under Ontario’s new COVID-19 guidelines, but what does that actually mean?

On the surface life will look much the same as it did under green ‘prevent’ however there will be some additional measures in place as of 12:01 a.m.

Middlesex-London is not the only local region moving into the yellow.

Southwestern Public Health which covers Elgin and Oxford counties is also moving into yellow.

Other southwestern Ontario regions moving into yellow are Windsor-Essex, Huron-Perth, and Haldimand-Norfolk.

Among the new restrictions in yellow are:

restaurants and bars must stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and close by midnight, and limit the volume of music

personal care service businesses must obtain contact information from all patrons

recreational programs limited to 10 people per room indoors, 25 outdoors

