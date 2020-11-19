MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A new outbreak has been declared in a residence at Western University, just over a week after the last one was finally declared over.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Saugeen-Maitland Hall after eight people reportedly tested positive. They are now self-isolating.

“Declaring an outbreak is an important step in order to limit further spread of the virus within the student community,” said MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie.

The health unit is currently doing contact tracing, and students are reminded to limit close contacts, wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

The university says all students living in the residence are being notified, and those who have tested positive and their close contacts have been moved to a quarantine location.

Chris Alleyne, Western’s associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services, said in a statement: “We are supporting students who have tested positive with transportation, meals, access to medical and mental health support as needed, and academic accommodations as necessary."

This is the second outbreak in a Western residence. The first, at London Hall, was declared on Oct. 11 after four people initially tested positive. That outbreak was declared over last week.

The Middlesex-London region reported 23 new cases Thursday, the sixth day this month that 20 or more cases were reported in a single day.