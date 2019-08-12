

CTV London





London police continue to investigate after a head-on crash early Monday on Wellington Road near Weston Street.

The hit-and-run collision reportedly happened around 3:15 a.m., closing Wellington for a short period for the investigation and clean-up.

There were no injuries in the crash.

According to police, a southbound vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox that was northbound in the southbound lanes.

A number of occupants reportedly fled the Equinox following the collision.

Officers, along with the K-9 Unit, searched the area but were unable to locate the occupants of the Equinox.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.