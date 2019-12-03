OPP identify woman killed in weekend crash
LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police have released the identity of a 37-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend crash in Chatham-Kent.
Police say a vehicle travelling west on Highway 401 at Chatham left the road and came to rest along a tree line on the north side of the highway about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Anna Doto of Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The west lanes of Highway 401 were closed for about seven hours while police investigated.