LONDON, ONT. -- Provincial police say human remains found on Mall Road in Tillsonburg at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday are those of a man missing since September.

Officers with the Oxford County detachment and forensic identification services were called to the scene after someone discovered the body.

OPP now say it is that of James Edward Blakley, 42, of Brownsville, Ont.

He had been reported missing on Sept. 10, 2019.

Investigators said in a release, "The circumstances surrounding the death were deemed non-suspicious in nature."

Police had previously been treating the disappearance as suspicious.

- With files from The Canadian Press