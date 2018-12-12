

CTV London





Provincial police have charged 17 people as a result of raids of what they call two illegal cannabis stores in London last month.

The two shops are located on Richmond Street and Wonderland Road.

On Nov. 29, OPP and London police officers executed search warrants at both locations and could be seen leaving with cannabis and cash.

All involved were arrested without incident and face charges of possession with the purpose of selling.

Further charges were laid against the owners of the stores on Friday.

In addition, the two London companies that were landlords to the shops have been charged with permitting a premises to be used in relation to the sale or distribution of cannabis.

The OPP is leading an enforcement strategy which includes other Ontario police services that targets organized crime, illegal cannabis supply and proceeds of crime.