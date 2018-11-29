

CTV London





Marijuana may be legal in Canada now, but pot shops in Ontario remain illegal.

London police and OPP want shop owners to be aware that selling cannabis in stores is still against the law.

On Thursday, police raided a pair of illegal dispensaries.

One was located on Wonderland Road and the other on Richmond Street.

Officers could be seen leaving both locations with pot and cash.

In Ontario those over 19 can only legally buy weed from the Ontario Cannabis Store website until licensed brick and mortar shops open in April 2019.