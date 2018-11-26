Norfolk County OPP have charged a 49-year-old man after he allegedly brought a "large quantity" of marijuana with him to court.

OPP officers were called to the Superiour Court of Justice on Frederick Hobson VC Drive in Simcoe, Ont. around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the court officers had taken a man into custody as he entered the building.

He was reporedly in the screening process when officers found he was carrying a substantial amoung of marijuana.

As a result, the 49-year-old was charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He is scheduled to appear back in the Simcoe courthouse at a later date.