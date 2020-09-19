LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP say the driver of a motorcycle died in a crash near Brussels Saturday.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a pickup truck.

Police say the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Morris Road (County Road 16) and Clyde Line about 10:15 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.

The name of the deceased will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

Not long before the collision, OPP took to Twitter asking motorists to watch out for motorcycle drivers.

Prior to this crash, 14 people have died in motorcycle crashes in the west region. That compares to eight last year.