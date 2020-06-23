Advertisement
Charge laid in crash near Seaforth, Ont. that killed motorcyclist
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 4:36PM EDT
Allan Leigh Cohoe is seen in this family photo from the Arn-Lockie Funeral Home.
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 45-year-old Central Huron woman has been charged with careless driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash near Seaforth, Ont.
Allan Cohoe, 76, of Burgessville, died as a result of the collision on the afternoon of May 13.
The crash happened at the intersection of N Line (Huron County #12) and Hydro Line Road, just north of Seaforth.
An investigation found that woman's SUV was northbound on N Line when it collided with Cohoe's motorcycle as he waited to turn left onto Hydro Line Road.
The woman has a court appearance scheduled Aug. 18.