MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 45-year-old Central Huron woman has been charged with careless driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash near Seaforth, Ont.

Allan Cohoe, 76, of Burgessville, died as a result of the collision on the afternoon of May 13.

The crash happened at the intersection of N Line (Huron County #12) and Hydro Line Road, just north of Seaforth.

An investigation found that woman's SUV was northbound on N Line when it collided with Cohoe's motorcycle as he waited to turn left onto Hydro Line Road.

The woman has a court appearance scheduled Aug. 18.