LONDON, ONT. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Seaforth Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of North Line and Hydro Line Road around 1:40 p.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Police say the motorcycle was trying to turn left when it was struck from behind by the SUV.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Allan Cohoe, 76, of Burgessville.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Thursday.

Any witnesses are asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.