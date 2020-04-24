LONDON, ONT -- A spike belt wasn’t enough to stop a vehicle attempting to flee from provincial police near Seaforth Ont.

It was only after the driver side swipe a police cruise that the vehicle finally came to a stop just outside of Seaforth.

It all began just after midnight Wednesday when an officer saw a vehicle driving without a front license plate on Hydro Line Road.

When they tried to pull over the vehicle it sped away.

Police first tried to stop the vehicle on Perth Line 34 near Dublin, Ont. They then pulled out a spike belt, but the driver kept going on bare rims.

It was just outside Seaforth when the car hit a cruiser and then eventually stopped.

However, the struggle didn’t end there as police say the driver resisted arrest and is accused of assaulting a police officer.

Police ended up using a conducted energy weapon, or taser, on the suspect.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, is facing several charges including, assault a peace officer with a weapon, possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation, and more.

The passenger is also facing charges, including resist peace officer and possession of stolen property.

No injuries were reported in the incident.