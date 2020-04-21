LONDON, ONT -- You really can’t make this stuff up…

Probably the last thing either of these alleged thieves wanted was to run into police, let alone try to evade them by driving into police headquarters.

In a matter of hours two separate vehicle thefts ended with the alleged thieves either crashing into police cruisers or unknowingly driving themselves straight to the cells.

It was a short trip to a holding cell for the latter suspect following a police chase that ended on the ramp to the garage of police headquarters.

It was around 1:20 a.m. when police were alerted that a Paramedic Services SUV was stolen from LHSC.

Police found the vehicle and began a pursuit. They were able to deflate one of the tires with a spike belt but the driver kept attempting to evade officers.

Eventually the driver attempted to hide by trying to drive into an underground garage, unfortunately for them it was the garage for London Police headquarters, which subsequently is where the holding cells are located.

She would end up spending the night in one of those cells.

A 52-year-old London woman is facing numerous charges including:

Impaired operation;

Fail to comply with demand made by peace officer;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Theft of motor vehicle;

Fail to stop for police; and

Driving while under suspension

Police repaired the flat tire on the EMS vehilce in their garage.

Stolen motorcycle runs right into police cruiser … literally

Just hours earlier a police cruiser was struck by a motorcycle on Hamilton Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the police officer was not hurt.

However, through an investigation it was learned that the motorcycle was reported stolen.

When the driver was released from hospital he was placed under arrest.

A 41-year-old London man is facing the following charges: