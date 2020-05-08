LONDON, ONT -- If you witnessed a silver Dodge pickup along Airport Line Thursday afternoon near Exeter, OPP would like to talk to you.

The vehicle may have been involved in a crash that knocked down a hydro pole just west of the Huron County community.

The crash occurred sometime around 2:10 p.m.

The driver is described as a man in his 50’s with long dark hair.

Airport Line was closed for several hours while the pole was repaired and police investigated.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact OPP.