Advertisement
Motorcycle crash in Blyth, Ont. causes injury as long weekend begins
Published Friday, July 31, 2020 5:53PM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 31, 2020 7:42PM EDT
Police are on the scene of a crash in Blyth on Friday, July 31, 2020, that sent one person to hospital. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
BLYTH, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital following a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car in Blyth.
The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of London and Blyth roads.
OPP say the injured person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.
Just before 7 p.m., the OPP Tweeted that the area would remain closed for several more hours.