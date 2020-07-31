BLYTH, ONT. -- One person was taken to hospital following a serious collision between a motorcycle and a car in Blyth.

The crash happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of London and Blyth roads.

OPP say the injured person was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Just before 7 p.m., the OPP Tweeted that the area would remain closed for several more hours.