LONDON, ONT -- A truck transporting live chickens rolled over early Wednesday just west of Auburn in Huron County. All the chickens survived, according to the OPP.

No injuries have been reported in the crash on Blyth Road.

Police have closed Blyth Road in the area of Nile Road while they investigate. The closure is expected to be in place until Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that as far as they know all the chickens have survived but noted that they may not handle the stress well.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes while the closure is in place.