LONDON, ONT -- A snow squall warning is in effect in the region. A cold arctic air mass has moved in and is generating snow squalls downwind of lake Huron.

Winds will ease off overnight, with visibility improving in London by Thursday morning. Accumulations in eastern Middlesex County will continue through the late evening but will wind down by Thursday morning.

The temperature will drop to -13 C overnight. The wind chill is expected to be near minus 20.

Eastern Lambton County along with Oxford, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Wellington, are all under warnings as well, while Elgin and Norfolk County are under travel advisories.

Conditions varied greatly depending on where you were in the region, or in the City of London, with some areas seeing snow while others saw sunshine.

Snowfall ranged from five to 20 cm across Southwestern Ontario.

Poor road conditions in Midwestern Ontario

Road conditions through the day were treacherous in parts of Huron, Perth, Grey and Bruce counties.

Highway 9 between Kincardine and Walkerton remained closed due to hazardous driving conditions into the evening.

The closure of Highway 21 from Kincardine to Amberley was also extended due to poor weather.

Bruce County declared a significant weather event, which means due to the snowy weather, it may take longer to clear roads than usual.

Saugeen Shores also declared a significant weather event, and is urging residents to stay off roads and sidewalks until further notice.

Snow squalls, fuelled by strong winds off Lake Huron, caused havoc, with sudden bursts of snow creating whiteout conditions that could last for several minutes at a time.

Areas hardest hit Wednesday included Kincardine, Hanover and Port Elgin.

Health unit suggests bundling up

While Wednesday's cold temperatures didn't drop low enough for a cold weather alert, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reminding residents to prepare for the conditions if they're heading outside.

Randy Walker, public health inspector with the MLHU, said in a statement, “We see people every winter who don’t take the cold seriously, who don’t wear gloves or hats, winter boots or even a warm coat. Underestimating the cold can lead to hypothermia, frostbite or other health concerns.”

The health unit is also advising agancies that help the homeless to prepare for higher demand for services.

If you see someone in distress due to the cold you are encouraged to contact London CAReS at 519-663-5317 Ext. 2469 or 519-617-0570.