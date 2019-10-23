LONDON, Ont. -- A serious two-vehicle crash east of Blyth, Ont. has left one man dead.

The collision occurred on Blyth Road near Allboro Line around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup, who was the only person in the car, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.

He has been identified as 69-year-old Lawrence Everett of Morris-Turnberry.

Police say a preliminary investigation has found the pickup was eastbound on Blyth Road when it hit the back of an eastbound heavy tow truck.

The driver of the tow truck was not hurt.

Blyth Road between London Road and Elevator Line was closed all day for the investigation but was expected to reopen around 5 p.m.

- With files from CTV London's Justin Zadorsky