LONDON, ONT. -- London the bear gets once-over by vet at the rehabilitation centre.

The black bear found up a Byron-area tree, now named London, underwent an examination by a veterinarian Friday afternoon.

The young bear was shot in the leg by police when he tried to make an escape and developed an infection after his surgeries.

He initially had a grim prognosis, given only a 30 per cent chance of survival, but he's made significant improvements, according to Bear With Us, the rehabilitation centre caring for him.

There is no word yet on the bear's prognosis.