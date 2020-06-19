Advertisement
London the bear has made 'significant improvements' according to Bear with Us
Published Friday, June 19, 2020 6:26PM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 19, 2020 6:49PM EDT
London the bear in the rehabilitation centre caring for him, June 19, 2020 (Source: Bear With Us Centre for Bears - Rehabilitation, Education, Sanctuary)
LONDON, ONT. -- London the bear gets once-over by vet at the rehabilitation centre.
The black bear found up a Byron-area tree, now named London, underwent an examination by a veterinarian Friday afternoon.
The young bear was shot in the leg by police when he tried to make an escape and developed an infection after his surgeries.
He initially had a grim prognosis, given only a 30 per cent chance of survival, but he's made significant improvements, according to Bear With Us, the rehabilitation centre caring for him.
There is no word yet on the bear's prognosis.