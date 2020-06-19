LONDON, ONT. -- London the bear gets once-over by vet at the rehabilitation centre.

The black bear found up a Byron-area tree, now named London, underwent an examination by a veterinarian Friday afternoon.

The young bear was shot in the leg by police when he tried to make an escape and developed an infection after his surgeries.

He initially had a grim prognosis, given only a 30 per cent chance of survival, but he's made significant improvements, according to Bear With Us, the rehabilitation centre caring for him.

There is no word yet on the bear's prognosis.

 

 

London bear is being checked by Dr Sherri Cox right now . More updates soon . Ella www.bearwithus.org

Posted by Bear With Us Centre for Bears - Rehabilitation, Education, Sanctuary on Friday, June 19, 2020