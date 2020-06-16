LONDON, ONT -- The rescue agency nursing the bear that was removed from London last week says it has about a 30 per cent chance of survival but his condition is improving.

Mike McIntosh with Bear With Us tells CTV News that the three and a half year-old bear suffered an infection following multiple surgeries.

“I think it’s improving, the vet said about a 30 per cent chance of survival,” said McIntosh.

On Monday June 8, police received a report of a bear wandering the west end of the city early in the morning.

Eventually the bear was located in a tree at an address in the 1300 block of Commissioners Road West.

The bear sighting drew a crowd to the area while police worked to keep him contained while waiting for the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to arrive.

At one point the bear attempted to climb down at which point he was shot in the leg by an officer.

McInstosh said the bear has had multiple surgeries including one to remove bullet fragments.

Unfortunately, the bear developed an infection putting his life at serious risk.

The bear remained in the tree for most of the day despite being shot twice with tranquilizer darts.

Finally around 9:30 p.m. he fell asleep and fell into a tarp to be taken away.

He is now in the car of Bear With Us. He will be released to the wild once he has fully recovered.

However, “certainly not to the London area,” said McIntosh.

They will work with the MNR to decide a suitable location for the bear to be released to