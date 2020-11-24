LONDON, ONT. -- A 43-year-old woman has succumbed to injuries she suffered from a weekend townhouse fire on Purser Street in London.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is working on the cause and manner of her death.

London police say two children, a seven-year-old girl and five-year-old boy, remain in critical condition in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the Purser Street address shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. The three were immediately rushed to hospital.

The Major Crimes Section and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.