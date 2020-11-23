LONDON, ONT. -- The brother of a woman critically injured in a townhouse fire on Purser Street this past Saturday, says he and his family are “staying strong.”

But Abdullah Alhaddad acknowledges the condition of his 43-year-old sister, his nephew and niece, is extremely serious.

“My sister she was like a second mom to me with two beautiful children. And all of sudden this just happens and it’s gone.”

London police confirm all three injured remain in critical condition, with Alhaddad commenting first on his sister’s state.

“I wish I would have made her smile more. That’s what I wish I would have done. But, it’s too late now.”

Alhaddad says his nephew, five, remains on life support, while his seven-year-old niece fights for her life.

“She is in really bad condition right now. So, we just pray that you know, she makes it. We pray she makes it.”

Police and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal have yet to update the investigation into the blaze, which started at the northeast London townhome around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Alhaddad says the family continues to wait for more information.

“We’re still in the investigation stage. We’re still trying to find out what’s going on. I’m here in support of my brother-in-law.”

Alhaddad says he’s appreciates any support offered by the London community, but he also wanted to pass a message onto the city.

He says it’s important to show your love to those you care about.

“Hug them. Make them smile tonight, hold them close. Show them you love them. Because, there might come a time where death kidnaps them before your eyes."