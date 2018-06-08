

CTV London





Three people have been charged following an investigation involving the organized crime, street crime, emergency response units, as well as aviation services and forensic identification and other units.

OPP executed a search warrant at a home on Jerseyville Road in Brant County, southeast of Brantford on Thursday.

They seized fentanyl and firearms from the residence there.

An excavator was also brought to the site.

Three people from Brant County are all charged with trafficking fentanyl, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

OPP say the search was part of an ongoing criminal investigation.