LONDON, ONT. -- The Ornge air ambulance service had to be called in for two separate crashes in the region on Thursday, one in Blyth, the other in London.

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Blyth Road and London Road sent a driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Huron County OPP say a compact car and a delivery truck collided at the intersection shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

The lone occupant of the car was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.

Around 4:15 p.m. emergency responders were called to a crash on Colonel Talbot Road south of Highway 401 in London.

A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle. Ornge says the woman, in her late 70s, was transported to Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.

London police are investigating.

- With files from CTV London's Scott Miller