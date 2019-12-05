Air ambulance called in for crashes in London and Blyth
A crash in Blyth, Ont. has sent one driver to hospital on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (Source: OPP)
LONDON, ONT. -- The Ornge air ambulance service had to be called in for two separate crashes in the region on Thursday, one in Blyth, the other in London.
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Blyth Road and London Road sent a driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Huron County OPP say a compact car and a delivery truck collided at the intersection shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The lone occupant of the car was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.
Around 4:15 p.m. emergency responders were called to a crash on Colonel Talbot Road south of Highway 401 in London.
A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle. Ornge says the woman, in her late 70s, was transported to Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.
London police are investigating.
- With files from CTV London's Scott Miller