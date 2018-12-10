

CTV London





The Community and Protective Services Committee has recommended that the City of London 'opt-in' to permitting bricks-and-mortar cannabis sales.

Under provincial rules, municipalities have until Jan. 22 to decide whether storefront cannabis sales will be allowed in their community.

Currently in Ontario, the government-run online store is the only way to purchase recreational pot. But private stores are slated to be allowed as of April 1st.

Opting in also means the city will receive a financial share of cannabis revenues.

That funding is intended to help cities deal with any social harms that arise as a result of cannabis legalization.

City staff will also report back to council regularly on any negative impacts.

A final decision is expected when council meets next week.