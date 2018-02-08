

CTV London





One person was killed Thursday when a train and a delivery truck collided east of Kitchener.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. on a dead-end street about five kilometres outside Breslau.

The victim of the crash has not been identified publicly.

Via Rail says the train was one of theirs and was travelling between Toronto and London with 54 passengers on board. The company says none of its passengers or employees were injured.

Waterloo Regional Police said investigators were on-scene and other people should avoid the area.

The rail line where the collision occurred is normally used by Via and GO commuter trains. Metrolinx said that all GO train service would end at Georgetown Thursday evening, with buses used to take passengers to Guelph and Kitchener.