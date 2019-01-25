

Six people are facing charges after two separate drug raids by police on Thursday that netted nearly $200,000 in drugs, cash and jewelry.

In the first series of searches, London police seized over $110,000 in drugs, cash and jewelry.

Police executed search warrants on a vehicle and addresses on Reeves Avenue, Fanshawe Park Road East and Elliott Street on Thursday afternoon.

As a result, officers seized $38,600 in cocaine, $13,750 in fentanyl, $9,500 in cash, jewelry valued at $50,000 and a 2013 BMW 328 valued at about $17,000.

A 24-year-old Londoner is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.

A 24-year-old man and 22-year-old woman, also both of London, are each charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Separate raid nets more than $80K in drugs and cash

Also on Thursday, police raided an address on Millbank Drive, seizing more than $50,000 in drugs and charging three more people.

According to police, $48,200 in fentanyl, $2,200 in methamphetamine, $1,000 in fentanyl patches, $30,000 in cash as well as rifle ammunition and a conducted energy weapon were seized.

As a result, a 39-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.

A 21-year-old man and 25-year-old woman have been jointly charged by summons with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.