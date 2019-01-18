

The sentencing of a former Anglican priest in connection with a number of sex-related charges has been postponed.

The case relates to the time when David Norton, now 72, was a pastor at St. Andrews on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

He was convicted of numerous sex-related charges in November. It was just the most recent conviction on similar charges.

All four boys involved in this case were former altar servers, ages eight to ten, in the 1970s.

The trial heard how Norton allegedly drugged the boys and touched their private areas.

The victims will now deliver their victim impact statements on Feb. 19, with final sentencing expected on March 18.