

CTV London





David Norton, a former Anglican priest and pastor at St. Andrews on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, has been convicted on numerous sex-related charges involving young boys.

Justice Lynda Templeton handed down her verdict at the London courthouse around noon on Tuesday.

Closing statements had concluded on Friday, with the judge calling it a "very difficult case."

Crown Attorney Chris Heron told the court then that, "The accused was in a position of trust...setting the scene to commit...sexual acts," that violated the four complainants who were just young boys at the time of the assaults.

All four were alter servers who had sleepover's at Norton's home.

The trial heard how Norton allegedly drugged the boys and touched their private areas. The testimony was, at times, extremely difficult to hear.

Norton, who is already serving time for a similar case, had pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and sexual assault.

He is expected to be sentenced in the case in January.

More to come.