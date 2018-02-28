

A former Anglican priest pleaded guilty to sexual touching involving a boy under the age of 14 in a London court on Wednesday.

At the time of the incidents, David Norton was a priest at St. Andrew's Anglican Church on the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation reserve near London. He was also lecturing at King's University College.

Police said an investigation has found allegations of abuse involving First Nation boys, starting in 1977.

The Diocese of Huron removed Norton's permit to act as an Anglican priest until the conclusion of the trial.

In a statement from the time of the charges in 2015, King’s University College said Norton was placed on a leave of absence, pending the outcome of the case, as per protocol. Subsequently, Norton's part-time teaching contract was not renewed for future semesters and he is no longer employed by King's University College.

His next appearance will be March 7. Sentencing will be held at a later time.