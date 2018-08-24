

A former Anglican priest has been sentenced to four years in prison for sexually abusing a boy between 1991 to 1995.

A judge handed down David Norton’s sentence Friday.

Norton pleaded guilty in February to sexual interference involving the boy, who was abused between the ages of 9 to 14.

Norton still faces further charges from alleged incidents from the 1970s when he was a priest at St. Andrew's Anglican Church on the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation reserve near London. He was also lecturing at King's University College.

In a statement from the time of the charges in 2015, King’s University College said Norton was placed on a leave of absence, pending the outcome of the case, as per protocol. Subsequently, Norton's part-time teaching contract was not renewed for future semesters and he is no longer employed by King's University College.

After the sentence was handed down Friday, a woman listening in front row approached Norton and said, ‘Hey priest, maybe your God might have you tell the truth about everything you’ve done.”

The woman was escorted out of the London courtroom.